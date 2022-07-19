LIMS Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of LIMS Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global LIMS Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global LIMS Software market was valued at 696.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1008.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of LIMS Software include Thermo Scientific, LabWare LIMS, STARLIMS, Onlims, Sunquest, SoftLab, limsExpress, Benchling and Lab Management System (LMS), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the LIMS Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global LIMS Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global LIMS Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global LIMS Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global LIMS Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical Industry
Schools
Others
Global LIMS Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global LIMS Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies LIMS Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies LIMS Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Thermo Scientific
LabWare LIMS
STARLIMS
Onlims
Sunquest
SoftLab
limsExpress
Benchling
Lab Management System (LMS)
CloudLIMS
LabSoft
LabVantage
Freezerworks
Orchard Harvest LIS
HCLAB
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 LIMS Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global LIMS Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global LIMS Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global LIMS Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global LIMS Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top LIMS Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global LIMS Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global LIMS Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 LIMS Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies LIMS Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 LIMS Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 LIMS Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 LIMS Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global LIMS Software Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Cloud Based
4.1.3 W
