Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Market Forecast 2022-2028

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) is a common mental illness characterized by persistent low mood that interferes with the person’s ability to eat, work, sleep and other activities. MDD is also referred to as clinical depression or recurrent depression. The common symptoms of this mental disorder are insomnia, loss of interest, recurrent thoughts of death, feelings of worthlessness and reduced ability to think. The rising prevalence of major depression has led to a sharp increase in the patient volume suffering from depression. Currently, many treatments and therapies are available for major depression but the market still holds a large scope of growth opportunities with high unmet needs of the market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Antidepressant Drugs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) include Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, AstraZeneca, Eli Lily, Johnson & Johnson, Forest Laboratories, Sanofi-Aventis and H. Lundbeck and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Antidepressant Drugs

SSRIs

SNRIs

Benzodiazepines

Others

Global Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

AstraZeneca

Eli Lily

Johnson & Johnson

Forest Laboratories

Sanofi-Aventis

H. Lundbeck

Bristol-Myers Squibb

