Water Treatment Technology Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Treatment Technology in Global, including the following market information:
Global Water Treatment Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Water Treatment Technology market was valued at 5303.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7691.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Reverse Osmosis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Water Treatment Technology include Veolia, BWT, Degremont, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Pall Corporation, Evoqua Water, Lenntech, Ecolab and Ecolutia and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Water Treatment Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Water Treatment Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Water Treatment Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Reverse Osmosis
Ultrafiltration
Microfiltration
Electro-dialysis
Gas Separation
Global Water Treatment Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Water Treatment Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power & Energy
Construction
Agriculture
Chemicals
Mining & Minerals
Municipal
Other
Global Water Treatment Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Water Treatment Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Water Treatment Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Water Treatment Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Veolia
BWT
Degremont
SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions
Pall Corporation
Evoqua Water
Lenntech
Ecolab
Ecolutia
Ovivo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Water Treatment Technology Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Water Treatment Technology Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Water Treatment Technology Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Water Treatment Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Water Treatment Technology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Water Treatment Technology Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Water Treatment Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Water Treatment Technology Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Treatment Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Water Treatment Technology Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Treatment Technology Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Treatment Technology Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Treatment Technology Companies
