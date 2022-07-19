Passenger Service System (PSS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Passenger Service System (PSS) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Passenger Service System (PSS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Passenger Service System (PSS) market was valued at 7011.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10500 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Airline Inventory System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Passenger Service System (PSS) include Sirena-Travel JSCS, Mercator Ltd., Travelsky Technology Ltd., KIU System Solutions., Travelport Worldwide Ltd., SITA NV, Sabre Corp., Radixx International, Inc. and Hitit Computer Services A.S., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Passenger Service System (PSS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Passenger Service System (PSS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Passenger Service System (PSS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Airline Inventory System
Internet Booking System
Loyalty System
Departure Control System
Airline Reservation System
Customer Care System
Other
Global Passenger Service System (PSS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Passenger Service System (PSS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Railway
Aviation
Other
Global Passenger Service System (PSS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Passenger Service System (PSS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Passenger Service System (PSS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Passenger Service System (PSS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sirena-Travel JSCS
Mercator Ltd.
Travelsky Technology Ltd.
KIU System Solutions.
Travelport Worldwide Ltd.
SITA NV
Sabre Corp.
Radixx International, Inc.
Hitit Computer Services A.S.
Amadeus IT Group SA
Travel Technology Interactive
Unisys Corp.
Hexaware Technologies Ltd.
Intelisys Aviation Systems Inc.
Bravo Passenger Solutions Pte Ltd.
IBS Software Services Pvt. Ltd.
Information Systems Associates FZE
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Passenger Service System (PSS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Passenger Service System (PSS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Passenger Service System (PSS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Passenger Service System (PSS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Passenger Service System (PSS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Passenger Service System (PSS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Passenger Service System (PSS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Passenger Service System (PSS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Passenger Service System (PSS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Passenger Service System (PSS) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Passenger Service System (PSS) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Passenger Service System (PSS) Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2
