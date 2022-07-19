Global Metolachlor Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Metolachlor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metolachlor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
500g/l EC
720g/l EC
960g/l EC
Segment by Application
Vegetable Crops
Orchard
Other
By Company
Bayer CropScience
Syngenta
BASF
Nufarm
FMC
Shangdong Luba
Ruize
Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical
Jiangsu Fengshan Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Metolachlor Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Metolachlor Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 500g/l EC
1.2.3 720g/l EC
1.2.4 960g/l EC
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Metolachlor Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Vegetable Crops
1.3.3 Orchard
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Metolachlor Production
2.1 Global Metolachlor Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Metolachlor Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Metolachlor Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Metolachlor Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Metolachlor Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Metolachlor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Metolachlor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Metolachlor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Metolachlor Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Metolachlor Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Metolachlor Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Metolachlor by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Metolachlor Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Metolachlor Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Metolachlor R
