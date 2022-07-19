Organic Cotton Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Organic cotton is an ecologically responsible and green fiber. Unlike conventional cotton, which uses more chemicals than any other crop, it is never genetically modified and does not use any highly polluting agro-chemicals such as those found in pesticides, herbicides and many fertilizers. Integrated soil and pest management techniques?such as crop rotation and introducing natural predators of cotton pests?are practiced in organic cotton cultivation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Cotton in global, including the following market information:
Global Organic Cotton Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7201841/global-organic-cotton-forecast-2022-2028-290
Global Organic Cotton Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Organic Cotton companies in 2021 (%)
The global Organic Cotton market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Medical Grade Organic Cotton Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Organic Cotton include Allenberg, Dunavant Enterprises, Cargill, Olam International, Noble Group, Plexus Cotton, Biraj Trading, Paul Reinhart and Organic Cotton Plus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Organic Cotton manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Organic Cotton Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Organic Cotton Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Medical Grade Organic Cotton
Normal Organic Cotton
Global Organic Cotton Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Organic Cotton Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical Products
Apparel
Others
Global Organic Cotton Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Organic Cotton Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Organic Cotton revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Organic Cotton revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Organic Cotton sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Organic Cotton sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Allenberg
Dunavant Enterprises
Cargill
Olam International
Noble Group
Plexus Cotton
Biraj Trading
Paul Reinhart
Organic Cotton Plus
Plains Cotton Growers Cooperative
Staplcotton Cooperative
Calcot Cotton Cooperative
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Organic Cotton Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Organic Cotton Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Organic Cotton Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Organic Cotton Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Organic Cotton Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Organic Cotton Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Organic Cotton Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Organic Cotton Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Organic Cotton Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Organic Cotton Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Organic Cotton Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Cotton Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Organic Cotton Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Cotton Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Organic Cotton Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Cotton Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Organic Cotton Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Medical Grade Organic Cotton
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Organic Cotton Tampons Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Organic Cotton Bedding Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
North America Organic Cotton Market Report 2022 (2016-2026) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast