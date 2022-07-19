Plastic Greenhouse Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Greenhouse in Global, including the following market information:

Global Plastic Greenhouse Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastic Greenhouse market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyethylene Plastic Greenhouse Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastic Greenhouse include Richel, Agra Tech, Hoogendoorn, Novedades Agricolas, Dalsem, Ginegar Plastic, Rufepa Tecnoagro, SolaWrap and Shah Plastics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plastic Greenhouse companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic Greenhouse Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Plastic Greenhouse Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyethylene Plastic Greenhouse

Copolymer Plastic Greenhouse

Polyvinylchloride Plastic Greenhouse

Polycarbonate Plastic Greenhouse

Others

Global Plastic Greenhouse Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Plastic Greenhouse Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vegetables

Fruits

Flowers

Others

Global Plastic Greenhouse Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Plastic Greenhouse Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastic Greenhouse revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastic Greenhouse revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Richel

Agra Tech

Hoogendoorn

Novedades Agricolas

Dalsem

Ginegar Plastic

Rufepa Tecnoagro

SolaWrap

Shah Plastics

Trinog-xs

Rough Brothers

Netafim

Top Greenhouses

CMF

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastic Greenhouse Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plastic Greenhouse Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plastic Greenhouse Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plastic Greenhouse Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plastic Greenhouse Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plastic Greenhouse Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plastic Greenhouse Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plastic Greenhouse Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Greenhouse Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Plastic Greenhouse Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Greenhouse Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Greenhouse Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Greenhouse Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Plastic Greenhouse Market

