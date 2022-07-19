Marine Cargo Insurance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Cargo Insurance in Global, including the following market information:
Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Marine Cargo Insurance market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Free from Particular Average Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Marine Cargo Insurance include TIBA, Travelers Insurance, Halk Sigorta, Integro Group, Liberty Insurance Limited, Chubb, AGCS, Aon and Arthur J. Gallagher, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Marine Cargo Insurance companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Free from Particular Average
with Particular Average
All Risk
Others
Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal
Commercial
Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Marine Cargo Insurance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Marine Cargo Insurance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
TIBA
Travelers Insurance
Halk Sigorta
Integro Group
Liberty Insurance Limited
Chubb
AGCS
Aon
Arthur J. Gallagher
Liberty Mutual Insurance
AIG
Marsh
Swiss Re
Zurich Insurance
Atrium
Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance
Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance
Munich Re
Peoples Insurance Agency
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Marine Cargo Insurance Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Marine Cargo Insurance Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Marine Cargo Insurance Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Marine Cargo Insurance Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Marine Cargo Insurance Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine Cargo Insurance Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Marine Cargo Insurance Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Cargo Insurance Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Marine Cargo Insurance Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Cargo Insurance Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
