Marine Cargo Insurance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Cargo Insurance in Global, including the following market information:

Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Marine Cargo Insurance market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Free from Particular Average Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Marine Cargo Insurance include TIBA, Travelers Insurance, Halk Sigorta, Integro Group, Liberty Insurance Limited, Chubb, AGCS, Aon and Arthur J. Gallagher, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Marine Cargo Insurance companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Free from Particular Average

with Particular Average

All Risk

Others

Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal

Commercial

Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Marine Cargo Insurance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Marine Cargo Insurance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TIBA

Travelers Insurance

Halk Sigorta

Integro Group

Liberty Insurance Limited

Chubb

AGCS

Aon

Arthur J. Gallagher

Liberty Mutual Insurance

AIG

Marsh

Swiss Re

Zurich Insurance

Atrium

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance

Munich Re

Peoples Insurance Agency

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Marine Cargo Insurance Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Marine Cargo Insurance Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Marine Cargo Insurance Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Marine Cargo Insurance Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Marine Cargo Insurance Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine Cargo Insurance Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Marine Cargo Insurance Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Cargo Insurance Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Marine Cargo Insurance Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Cargo Insurance Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview



