Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions in Global, including the following market information:

Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-pointsofinterest-data-solutions-forecast-2022-2028-254

The global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Database Platform Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions include Google Cloud, Factual, ATTOM Data Solutions, Ceinsys Tech Limited, SafeGraph Inc, NAVmart, TripsByTips, HERE Technologies and MapData Services, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Database Platform

Modular Customized Reports

Other

Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Public Utilities

Other

Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Google Cloud

Factual

ATTOM Data Solutions

Ceinsys Tech Limited

SafeGraph Inc

NAVmart

TripsByTips

HERE Technologies

MapData Services

Pitney Bowes Inc

AfriGIS?Pty?Ltd

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-pointsofinterest-data-solutions-forecast-2022-2028-254

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Players in Global Market

3.6.1

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-pointsofinterest-data-solutions-forecast-2022-2028-254

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/