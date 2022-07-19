2D Laser Scanners Market Analysis, Size, Growth and Key Players : SICK , RIEGL LMS , MICRO-EPSILON , Riftek , FAE Srl , Datalogic ADC , Kurschat , Measurement Devices , Ophir Optronics , PENTAX Precision , RAM Optical Instrumentation (ROI) , Sprecher Automation , QuellTech UG , Optical Gaging Products , OPTICON 

2D Laser Scanners Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the 2D Laser Scanners Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global 2D Laser Scanners industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The report offers detailed coverage of 2D Laser Scanners industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading 2D Laser Scanners by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global 2D Laser Scanners market for 2016-2025.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify 2D Laser Scanners according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading 2D Laser Scanners company.

Leading players of 2D Laser Scanners including:

SICK

RIEGL LMS

MICRO-EPSILON

Riftek

FAE Srl

Datalogic ADC

Kurschat

Measurement Devices

Ophir Optronics

PENTAX Precision

RAM Optical Instrumentation (ROI)

Sprecher Automation

QuellTech UG

Optical Gaging Products

OPTICON

2D Laser Scanners Market split by Type, can be divided into:

70?2D Laser Scanners

190?2D Laser Scanners

270?2D Laser Scanners

360?2D Laser Scanners

2D Laser Scanners Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Guidance of Autonomous Vehicles

Obstacle Detection and Collision Avoidance

Industrial Profile Measurement

Other

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of 2D Laser Scanners

Figure Global 2D Laser Scanners Market Share by Type in 2020

1.4 By Application

Table Application of 2D Laser Scanners

Figure Global 2D Laser Scanners Market Share by Application in 2020

1.5 By Region

Figure Global 2D Laser Scanners Market Share by Region in 2020

Figure Asia 2D Laser Scanners Market Share by Region in 2020

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 SICK

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table SICK Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table 2D Laser Scanners Business Operation of SICK (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 RIEGL LMS

2.3 MICRO-EPSILON

2.4 Riftek

2.5 FAE Srl

2.6 Datalogic ADC

2.7 Kurschat

2.8 Measurement Devices

2.9 Ophir Optronics

2.10 PENTAX Precision

2.11 RAM Optical Instrumentation (ROI)

2.12 Sprecher Automation

2.13 QuellTech UG

2.14 Optical Gaging Products

2.15 OPTICON

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global 2D Laser Scanners Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global 2D Laser Scanners Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global 2D Laser Scanners Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global 2D Laser Scanners Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global 2D Laser Scanners Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global 2D Laser Scanners Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global 2D Laser Scanners Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global 2D Laser Scanners Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global 2D Laser Scanners Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global 2D Laser Scanners Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global 2D Laser Scanners Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global 2D Laser Scanners Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global 2D Laser Scanners Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global 2D Laser Scanners Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global 2D Laser Scanners Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global 2D Laser Scanners Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global 2D Laser Scanners Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Million USD)

Figure Global 2D Laser Scanners Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Volume)

Continue…

