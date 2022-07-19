IoT Security Platform Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of IoT Security Platform in Global, including the following market information:

Global IoT Security Platform Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global IoT Security Platform market was valued at 15590 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 51190 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Network Security Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IoT Security Platform include Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro, Digicert, Infineon Technologies, ARM Holdings and Gemalto NV, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the IoT Security Platform companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IoT Security Platform Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global IoT Security Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Others

Global IoT Security Platform Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global IoT Security Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Healthcare

Information Technology (IT)

Telecom

Banking

Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

Automotive

Others

Global IoT Security Platform Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global IoT Security Platform Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IoT Security Platform revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IoT Security Platform revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cisco Systems

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro

Digicert

Infineon Technologies

ARM Holdings

Gemalto NV

Kaspersky Lab

CheckPoint Software Technologies

Sophos Plc

Advantech

Verizon Enterprise Solutions

Trustwave

INSIDE Secure SA

PTC Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 IoT Security Platform Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global IoT Security Platform Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global IoT Security Platform Overall Market Size

2.1 Global IoT Security Platform Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global IoT Security Platform Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top IoT Security Platform Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global IoT Security Platform Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global IoT Security Platform Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 IoT Security Platform Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies IoT Security Platform Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IoT Security Platform Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 IoT Security Platform Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IoT Security Platform Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by

