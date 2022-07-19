Global and China Family Offices Market Size Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Family Offices Scope and Market Size
Family Offices market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Family Offices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Single Family Office
Multi Family Office
Virtual Family Office
Segment by Application
Financial
Strategy
Governance
Advisory
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Atlantic Trust
Hawthorn
Wilmington Trust
BMO Harris Bank
HSBC Private Bank
Stonehage Fleming Family and Partners
BNY Mellon Wealth Management
Northern Trust
Citi Private Bank
UBS Global Family Office Group
Bessemer Trust
Glenmede Trust Company
U.S. Trust Family Office
Abbot Downing
Pictet
Rockefeller Capital Management
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Family Offices Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Single Family Office
1.2.3 Multi Family Office
1.2.4 Virtual Family Office
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Family Offices Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Financial
1.3.3 Strategy
1.3.4 Governance
1.3.5 Advisory
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Family Offices Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Family Offices Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Family Offices Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Family Offices Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Family Offices Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Family Offices Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Family Offices Market Trends
2.3.2 Family Offices Market Drivers
2.3.3 Family Offices Market Challenges
2.3.4 Family Offices Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Family Offices Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Family Offices Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Family Offices Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Family Offices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/