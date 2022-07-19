Biometric Identity Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biometric Identity Solutions in Global, including the following market information:
Global Biometric Identity Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biometric Identity Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Biometric Technology Factors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biometric Identity Solutions include Crossmatch(HID Global), IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS, Centrify, Identity Automation, Fischer International Identity, Tascent?Inc, M2SYS, Umanick and Aidentity, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Biometric Identity Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biometric Identity Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Biometric Identity Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Biometric Technology Factors
by Operation Environments
by Product Type
Global Biometric Identity Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Biometric Identity Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Buisiness Use
Government & Public Sector
Retail
BFSI
Education
Healthcare
Other
Global Biometric Identity Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Biometric Identity Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biometric Identity Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biometric Identity Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Crossmatch(HID Global)
IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS
Centrify
Identity Automation
Fischer International Identity
Tascent?Inc
M2SYS
Umanick
Aidentity
HSB identification BV
Princeton Identity
GenKey
Biometric Identity Systems
Speed Identity AB
DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biometric Identity Solutions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biometric Identity Solutions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biometric Identity Solutions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biometric Identity Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biometric Identity Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biometric Identity Solutions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biometric Identity Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biometric Identity Solutions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Biometric Identity Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Biometric Identity Solutions Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biometric Identity Solutions Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biometric Identity Solutions Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biometric Id
