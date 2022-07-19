Uncategorized

Global and China Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Size Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Online Food Ordering and Delivery Scope and Market Size

Online Food Ordering and Delivery market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Online Food Ordering and Delivery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

 

Aggregator

 

Brand Self-operated

Segment by Application

Home

Office Space

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

Delivery Hero

Uber

Just Eat

GrubHub

Deliveroo

Ele.me

Meituan Waimai

Yum! Brands, Inc.

McDonald's

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Table of content

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Aggregator
1.2.3 Brand Self-operated
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Home
1.3.3 Office Space
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Online Food Ordering and Delivery Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Online Food Ordering and Delivery Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Online Food Ordering and Delivery Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Online Food Ordering and Delivery Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Trends
2.3.2 Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Drivers
2.3.3 Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Challenges
2.3.4 Online Food Ordering and Delivery Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Online Food Ordering and Delivery Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Online Food Ordering and Delivery Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2

 

