Screen Recording Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Screen Recording Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Screen Recording Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Screen Recording Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Screen Recording Software include Apowersoft, Bandicam, CamStudio, TechSmith, DVD VideoSoft's, Ezvid, FlashBack Express, Icecream Apps and iSpring Free Cam, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Screen Recording Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Screen Recording Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Screen Recording Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-based
On-premises
Global Screen Recording Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Screen Recording Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Personal
Other
Global Screen Recording Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Screen Recording Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Screen Recording Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Screen Recording Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Apowersoft
Bandicam
CamStudio
TechSmith
DVD VideoSoft's
Ezvid
FlashBack Express
Icecream Apps
iSpring Free Cam
NCH Software
Open Broadcaster Software
Screencastify
Screencast-O-Matic
ShareX
SmartPixel
Telestream
TinyTake
XSplit
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Screen Recording Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Screen Recording Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Screen Recording Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Screen Recording Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Screen Recording Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Screen Recording Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Screen Recording Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Screen Recording Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Screen Recording Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Screen Recording Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Screen Recording Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Screen Recording Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Screen Recording Software Companies
4 Market Si
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global and China Screen Recording Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027