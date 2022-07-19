PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Analysis, Size, Growth and Key Players : Freudenberg , KOLON Industries , Johons Manville , Mogul , Toray , Avintiv , General Tekstil , Unitika Group , Petsabond (Pet) Polyester Spunbond , Kolon Industries , Techtex Industrial , KT , Swift Textile Metalizing , Aetna Felt Corp. , FLSmidth , MBK Tape Solutions 

PET Non-Woven Fabric Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the PET Non-Woven Fabric Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global PET Non-Woven Fabric industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The report offers detailed coverage of PET Non-Woven Fabric industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading PET Non-Woven Fabric by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global PET Non-Woven Fabric market for 2016-2025.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify PET Non-Woven Fabric according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading PET Non-Woven Fabric company.

Leading players of PET Non-Woven Fabric including:

Freudenberg

KOLON Industries

Johons Manville

Mogul

Toray

Avintiv

General Tekstil

Unitika Group

Petsabond (Pet) Polyester Spunbond

Techtex Industrial

Techtex Industrial

KT

Swift Textile Metalizing

Aetna Felt Corp.

FLSmidth

MBK Tape Solutions

PET Non-Woven Fabric Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Polyester Spunbond Nonwoven Fabric

Polyester Needle Punched Nonwovens

Polyester Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric

Other

PET Non-Woven Fabric Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Industrial Application

Civil Engineering Sector

Agricultural

Household Products

Medical

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of PET Non-Woven Fabric

Figure Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Share by Type in 2020

1.4 By Application

Table Application of PET Non-Woven Fabric

Figure Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Share by Application in 2020

1.5 By Region

Figure Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Share by Region in 2020

Figure Asia PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Share by Region in 2020

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 Freudenberg

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table Freudenberg Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table PET Non-Woven Fabric Business Operation of Freudenberg (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 KOLON Industries

2.3 Johons Manville

2.4 Mogul

2.5 Toray

2.6 Avintiv

2.7 General Tekstil

2.8 Unitika Group

2.9 Petsabond (Pet) Polyester Spunbond

2.10 Kolon Industries

2.11 Techtex Industrial

2.12 KT

2.13 Swift Textile Metalizing

2.14 Aetna Felt Corp.

2.15 FLSmidth

2.16 MBK Tape Solutions

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Million USD)

Figure Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Volume)

Continue…

