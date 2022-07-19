Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market Analysis, Size, Growth and Key Players : Ashland, DSM, Polynt-Reichhold, AOC, U-Pica, Japan Composite, Yabang, Tianhe Resin, Changzhou Fangxin, Zhaoqing Futian, Jiangsu Fullmark, Changzhou Huari, Zeyuan Chemical, Guangdong Huaxun, Luxchem Polymer Industries

Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The report offers detailed coverage of Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins market for 2016-2025.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins company.

Leading players of Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins including:

Ashland

DSM

Polynt-Reichhold

AOC

U-Pica

Japan Composite

Yabang

Tianhe Resin

Changzhou Fangxin

Zhaoqing Futian

Jiangsu Fullmark

Changzhou Huari

Zeyuan Chemical

Guangdong Huaxun

Luxchem Polymer Industries

Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Orthophthalic

Isophthalic

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)

Others

Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Construction Industry

Automotive Industry

Shipbuilding Industry

Other Composites

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins

Figure Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market Share by Type in 2020

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins

Figure Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market Share by Application in 2020

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market Share by Region in 2020

Figure Asia Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market Share by Region in 2020

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 Ashland

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table Ashland Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Business Operation of Ashland (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 DSM

2.3 Polynt-Reichhold

2.4 AOC

2.5 U-Pica

2.6 Japan Composite

2.7 Yabang

2.8 Tianhe Resin

2.9 Changzhou Fangxin

2.10 Zhaoqing Futian

2.11 Jiangsu Fullmark

2.12 Changzhou Huari

2.13 Zeyuan Chemical

2.14 Guangdong Huaxun

2.15 Luxchem Polymer Industries

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Million USD)

Figure Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Volume)

Continue…

