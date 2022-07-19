Global Triasulfuron(CAS 82097-50-5) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Triasulfuron(CAS 82097-50-5) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Triasulfuron(CAS 82097-50-5) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Water Dispersible Granules(WG)
Liquid(LI)
Combi-pack Solid / Liquid(KK)
Other
Segment by Application
Cereals & Grains
Fruits & Vegetables
Others
By Company
FMC Agricultural
DowDuPont
Anhui Kelihua Chemical
Rainbow Chemical
Jiangsu Repont Pesticide
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Triasulfuron(CAS 82097-50-5) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Triasulfuron(CAS 82097-50-5) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water Dispersible Granules(WG)
1.2.3 Liquid(LI)
1.2.4 Combi-pack Solid / Liquid(KK)
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Triasulfuron(CAS 82097-50-5) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cereals & Grains
1.3.3 Fruits & Vegetables
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Triasulfuron(CAS 82097-50-5) Production
2.1 Global Triasulfuron(CAS 82097-50-5) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Triasulfuron(CAS 82097-50-5) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Triasulfuron(CAS 82097-50-5) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Triasulfuron(CAS 82097-50-5) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Triasulfuron(CAS 82097-50-5) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Triasulfuron(CAS 82097-50-5) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Triasulfuron(CAS 82097-50-5) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Triasulfuron(CAS 82097-50-5) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Triasulfuron(CAS 82097-50-5) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global
