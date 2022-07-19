Global Metazachlor Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Metazachlor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metazachlor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
95%-98%TC
99%TC
Other
Segment by Application
Chloroacetanilide Herbicides
Pyrazole Herbicides
By Company
BASF Crop Protection
Adama
Zhejiang Heben Pesticide & Chemicals
Dow AgroSciences
Kingtai Chemicals
Jiangsu Suhua Group
Jiangsu Lanfeng Biochemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Metazachlor Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Metazachlor Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 95%-98%TC
1.2.3 99%TC
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Metazachlor Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chloroacetanilide Herbicides
1.3.3 Pyrazole Herbicides
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Metazachlor Production
2.1 Global Metazachlor Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Metazachlor Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Metazachlor Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Metazachlor Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Metazachlor Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Metazachlor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Metazachlor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Metazachlor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Metazachlor Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Metazachlor Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Metazachlor Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Metazachlor by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Metazachlor Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Metazachlor Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Metazachlor Reven
