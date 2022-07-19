Global Dairy Herd Management Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Dairy Herd Management market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dairy Herd Management market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hardware and Systems
Standalone Software
On-premise Software
Web-based/Cloud-based Software
Segment by Application
Reproduction Management
Animal Comfort
Calf Management
Feeding Management
Milk Harvesting
Others
By Company
Valley Agriculture Software (U.S.)
Dairy Master (Ireland)
Afimilk (Israel)
Sum-It Computer Systems (U.K.)
SCR Dairy (Israel)
GEA Group (Germany)
DeLaval (Sweden)
BouMatic (U.S.)
Lely Holdings (Netherlands)
Infovet (India)
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Dairy Herd Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hardware and Systems
1.2.3 Standalone Software
1.2.4 On-premise Software
1.2.5 Web-based/Cloud-based Software
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Dairy Herd Management Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Reproduction Management
1.3.3 Animal Comfort
1.3.4 Calf Management
1.3.5 Feeding Management
1.3.6 Milk Harvesting
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Dairy Herd Management Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Dairy Herd Management Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Dairy Herd Management Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Dairy Herd Management Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Dairy Herd Management Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Dairy Herd Management Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Dairy Herd Management Industry Trends
2.3.2 Dairy Herd Management Market Drivers
2.3.3 Dairy Herd Management Market Challenges
2.3.4 Dairy Herd Management Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Dairy Herd Management Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Dairy Herd Man
