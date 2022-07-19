Urban Farming Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Urban agriculture, urban farming, or urban gardening is the practice of cultivating, processing and distributing food in or around urban areas. Urban agriculture can also involve animal husbandry, aquaculture, agroforestry, urban beekeeping, and horticulture.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Urban Farming in Global, including the following market information:

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Urban Farming market was valued at 18860 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 21540 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Animal Husbandry Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Urban Farming include Gotham Greens, Brooklyn Grange Farm, UrbanFarmers AG, BrightFarms, GrowUP Urban Farms, Garden Fresh Farms, Edenworks, Pasona and Sky Green, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Urban Farming companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Urban Farming Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Urban Farming Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Urban Farming Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Urban Farming Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Urban Farming Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Urban Farming Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Urban Farming Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Urban Farming Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Urban Farming Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Urban Farming Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Urban Farming Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Urban Farming Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Urban Farming Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Urban Farming Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Urban Farming Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Urban Farming Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Animal Husbandry

