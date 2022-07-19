Crop Protectants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Crop protection is the science and practice of managing plant diseases, weeds and other pests (both vertebrate and invertebrate)that damage agricultural crops and forestry. Agricultural crops include field crops (maize, wheat rice, etc.), vegetable crops (potatoes, cabbages, etc.) and fruits. The crops in field are exposed to many factor. The crop plants may be damaged by insects, birds, rodents, bacteria, etc. Crop protection encompasses:
This report contains market size and forecasts of Crop Protectants in global, including the following market information:
Global Crop Protectants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Crop Protectants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Crop Protectants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Crop Protectants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Herbicides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Crop Protectants include Arysta LifeScience, American Vanguard, Bayer, BioWorks, BASF SE, Lanxess, Cheminova, Chr Hansen and DowDuPont, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Crop Protectants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Crop Protectants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Crop Protectants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Herbicides
Fungicides
Insecticides
Others
Global Crop Protectants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Crop Protectants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fruits & vegeTables
Cereals
Maize
Cotton
Rice
Others
Global Crop Protectants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Crop Protectants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Crop Protectants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Crop Protectants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Crop Protectants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Crop Protectants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arysta LifeScience
American Vanguard
Bayer
BioWorks
BASF SE
Lanxess
Cheminova
Chr Hansen
DowDuPont
FMC Corp
Sumitomo Chemical
Isagro SpA
Makhteshim Agan Industries (MAI)
Valent Biosciences
Marrone Bio Innovations
Nufarm Ltd
Novozymes A/S
Syngenta AG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Crop Protectants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Crop Protectants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Crop Protectants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Crop Protectants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Crop Protectants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Crop Protectants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Crop Protectants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Crop Protectants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Crop Protectants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Crop Protectants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Crop Protectants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Crop Protectants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Crop Protectants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crop Protectants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Crop Protectants Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crop Protectants Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Crop Protectants Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
