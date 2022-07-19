Animal Nutrients Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Growing demand for healthy and safe pet food, ban on antibiotics, rising awareness among the producers and increasing awareness about the pets health are the key factors fuelling the market growth. On the other hand, high price of the chemicals is limiting the market growth. Rapidly developing bio based chemicals are creating opportunities for the future growth of animal nutrition market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Animal Nutrients in global, including the following market information:
Global Animal Nutrients Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Animal Nutrients Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Animal Nutrients companies in 2021 (%)
The global Animal Nutrients market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Feed Additives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Animal Nutrients include Adisseo, BASF, ADM, Cargill, DSM, Evonik Industries, Nutreco, Alltech and Novus and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Animal Nutrients manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Animal Nutrients Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Animal Nutrients Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Feed Additives
Animal Health Products
Global Animal Nutrients Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Animal Nutrients Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pets
Livestock
Zoo Animals
Other
Global Animal Nutrients Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Animal Nutrients Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Animal Nutrients revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Animal Nutrients revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Animal Nutrients sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Animal Nutrients sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Adisseo
BASF
ADM
Cargill
DSM
Evonik Industries
Nutreco
Alltech
Novus
DowDuPont
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Animal Nutrients Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Animal Nutrients Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Animal Nutrients Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Animal Nutrients Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Animal Nutrients Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Animal Nutrients Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Animal Nutrients Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Animal Nutrients Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Animal Nutrients Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Animal Nutrients Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Animal Nutrients Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Animal Nutrients Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Animal Nutrients Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal Nutrients Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Animal Nutrients Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal Nutrients Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Animal Nutrients Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
