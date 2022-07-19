Animal Nutrients Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Growing demand for healthy and safe pet food, ban on antibiotics, rising awareness among the producers and increasing awareness about the pets health are the key factors fuelling the market growth. On the other hand, high price of the chemicals is limiting the market growth. Rapidly developing bio based chemicals are creating opportunities for the future growth of animal nutrition market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Animal Nutrients in global, including the following market information:

Global Animal Nutrients Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Animal Nutrients Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Animal Nutrients companies in 2021 (%)

The global Animal Nutrients market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Feed Additives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Animal Nutrients include Adisseo, BASF, ADM, Cargill, DSM, Evonik Industries, Nutreco, Alltech and Novus and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Animal Nutrients manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Animal Nutrients Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Animal Nutrients Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Feed Additives

Animal Health Products

Global Animal Nutrients Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Animal Nutrients Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pets

Livestock

Zoo Animals

Other

Global Animal Nutrients Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Animal Nutrients Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Animal Nutrients revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Animal Nutrients revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Animal Nutrients sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Animal Nutrients sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Adisseo

BASF

ADM

Cargill

DSM

Evonik Industries

Nutreco

Alltech

Novus

DowDuPont

