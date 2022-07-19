Soil Treatment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rising high quality food grains demand owing to increasing population is expected to drive global soil treatment market over the forecast period. Benefits associated with soil treatment such as improved nutrient, physical and biological content of soil are anticipated to positively impact market growth over the next six years. Additionally, soil treatment products improves soil conditions for plant growth by balancing pH, restore microbial activity, increases moisture retention and reduce compaction which is projected to drive the soil treatment market in near future.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Soil Treatment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Soil Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Soil Treatment market was valued at 27710 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 43350 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Amendments Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Soil Treatment include Bayer, Amvac Chemical, BASF, Arkema, Camson Bio Technologies, Certis, China Shenghua Group Agrochemical Company and Lanxess, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Soil Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Soil Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Soil Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic Amendments

Pest Controller

Weed Controller

PH Adjusters

Others

Global Soil Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Soil Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Agriculture

Others

Global Soil Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Soil Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Soil Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Soil Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bayer

Amvac Chemical

BASF

Arkema

Camson Bio Technologies

Certis

China Shenghua Group Agrochemical Company

Lanxess

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Soil Treatment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Soil Treatment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Soil Treatment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Soil Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Soil Treatment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Soil Treatment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Soil Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Soil Treatment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Soil Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Soil Treatment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soil Treatment Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Soil Treatment Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soil Treatment Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Soil Treatment Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Organic Amendm

