Crop Protectants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Crop protection is the science and practice of managing plant diseases, weeds and other pests (both vertebrate and invertebrate)that damage agricultural crops and forestry. Agricultural crops include field crops (maize, wheat rice, etc.), vegetable crops (potatoes, cabbages, etc.) and fruits. The crops in field are exposed to many factor. The crop plants may be damaged by insects, birds, rodents, bacteria, etc. Crop protection encompasses:

This report contains market size and forecasts of Crop Protectants in global, including the following market information:

Global Crop Protectants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-crop-protectants-forecast-2022-2028-705

Global Crop Protectants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Crop Protectants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Crop Protectants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Herbicides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Crop Protectants include Arysta LifeScience, American Vanguard, Bayer, BioWorks, BASF SE, Lanxess, Cheminova, Chr Hansen and DowDuPont, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Crop Protectants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Crop Protectants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Crop Protectants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Herbicides

Fungicides

Insecticides

Others

Global Crop Protectants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Crop Protectants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fruits & vegeTables

Cereals

Maize

Cotton

Rice

Others

Global Crop Protectants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Crop Protectants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Crop Protectants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Crop Protectants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Crop Protectants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Crop Protectants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arysta LifeScience

American Vanguard

Bayer

BioWorks

BASF SE

Lanxess

Cheminova

Chr Hansen

DowDuPont

FMC Corp

Sumitomo Chemical

Isagro SpA

Makhteshim Agan Industries (MAI)

Valent Biosciences

Marrone Bio Innovations

Nufarm Ltd

Novozymes A/S

Syngenta AG

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/agriculture/global-crop-protectants-forecast-2022-2028-705

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Crop Protectants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Crop Protectants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Crop Protectants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Crop Protectants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Crop Protectants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Crop Protectants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Crop Protectants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Crop Protectants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Crop Protectants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Crop Protectants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Crop Protectants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Crop Protectants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Crop Protectants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crop Protectants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Crop Protectants Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crop Protectants Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Crop Protectants Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/agriculture/global-crop-protectants-forecast-2022-2028-705

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Crop Protectants Sales Market Report 2021

Global Crop Protectants Market Research Report 2021

