Organic Farming Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Organic farming is a method that involves growing and nurturing crops with the use of biological materials preventing the use of synthetic based fertilizers and pesticides. Also, the use of genetically modified organisms is not permitted. Organic farming systems have a great potential to provide the world with healthy, high-quality food. Organic farming has several environmental benefits such that it improves the soil fertility, combats soil erosion and reduces the greenhouse gas emission when compared with other forms of agriculture. Organic foods help to mitigate dietary risks from pesticides to human health than conventional foods. Foods from organic farms are loaded with nutrients such as vitamins, enzymes, minerals and other micro-nutrients compared to those from conventional farms. Those that have tasted organically farmed foods would attest to the fact that they have a natural and better taste.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Farming in Global, including the following market information:

Global Organic Farming Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Organic Farming market was valued at 54 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 79 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pure Organic Farming Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Organic Farming include Monsanto, KiuShi, Blue Yonder, Vero-Bio, Sikkim, Amalgamated Plantations, Bunge, DowDuPont and Eden Foods. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Organic Farming companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Organic Farming Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Organic Farming Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pure Organic Farming

Integrated Organic Farming

Global Organic Farming Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Organic Farming Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agricultural Companies

Organic Farms

Global Organic Farming Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Organic Farming Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Organic Farming revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Organic Farming revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Monsanto

KiuShi

Blue Yonder

Vero-Bio

Sikkim

Amalgamated Plantations

Bunge

DowDuPont

Eden Foods

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Organic Farming Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Organic Farming Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Organic Farming Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Organic Farming Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Organic Farming Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Organic Farming Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Organic Farming Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Organic Farming Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Farming Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Organic Farming Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Farming Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Organic Farming Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Farming Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Organic Farming Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2

