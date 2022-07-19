Glycols Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Glycols Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Glycols Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Glycols industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The report offers detailed coverage of Glycols industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Glycols by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Glycols market for 2016-2025.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Glycols according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Glycols company.

Leading players of Glycols including:

SABIC

Dow Chemical Company

Sinopec, Corp

Royal Dutch Shell plc.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Huntsman International LLC

BASF

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

AkzoNobel N.V.

Clariant AG

Formosa Plastics Corporation

INEOS

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (Ultrapar)

LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products LLC

Temix International S.R.L.

Ashland, Inc.

Cargill Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries

Glycols Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Glycols Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Automotive

Textiles

Medical

Pipeline Maintenance Polyester Fibers & Resin

Food & Beverage Processing

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Glycols

Figure Global Glycols Market Share by Type in 2020

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Glycols

Figure Global Glycols Market Share by Application in 2020

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Glycols Market Share by Region in 2020

Figure Asia Glycols Market Share by Region in 2020

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 SABIC

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table SABIC Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table Glycols Business Operation of SABIC (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 Dow Chemical Company

2.3 Sinopec, Corp

2.4 Royal Dutch Shell plc.

2.5 Reliance Industries Ltd.

2.6 Huntsman International LLC

2.7 BASF

2.8 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

2.9 AkzoNobel N.V.

2.10 Clariant AG

2.11 Formosa Plastics Corporation

2.12 INEOS

2.13 Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (Ultrapar)

2.14 LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION

2.15 Archer Daniels Midland Company

2.16 Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products LLC

2.17 Temix International S.R.L.

2.18 Ashland, Inc.

2.19 Cargill Inc.

2.20 LyondellBasell Industries

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Glycols Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Glycols Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Glycols Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Glycols Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Glycols Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Glycols Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Glycols Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Glycols Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Glycols Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Glycols Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Glycols Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Glycols Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Glycols Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Glycols Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Glycols Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Glycols Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Glycols Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Million USD)

Figure Global Glycols Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Volume)

Continue…

