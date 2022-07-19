Rice Seeds Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rice is the staple crop for over half the world?s population. China and India, alone, account for 50% of the rice grown and consumed.?Rice provides up to 50% of the dietary caloric supply for millions living in poverty in Asia, and therefore, rice is critical for food security. It is also becoming an important food staple in both Latin America and Africa.?In many countries of Asia-Pacific, such as Bangladesh and the Philippines, per capita consumption of rice continues to rise across income groups in both urban and rural areas.?

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rice Seeds in global, including the following market information:

Global Rice Seeds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rice Seeds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Rice Seeds companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rice Seeds market was valued at 9160.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 16860 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hybrid Varieties Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rice Seeds include Bayer (Germany), DowDuPont, Syngenta (Switzerland), Advanta Seeds (UPL) (India), Nuziveedu Seeds (India), Mahyco (India), BASF (Germany), Kaveri Seeds (India) and SL Agritech (Philippines), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rice Seeds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rice Seeds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rice Seeds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hybrid Varieties

Open-Pollinated Varieties

Global Rice Seeds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rice Seeds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agricultural Planting

Scientific and Research Planting

Global Rice Seeds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rice Seeds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rice Seeds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rice Seeds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rice Seeds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Rice Seeds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bayer (Germany)

DowDuPont

Syngenta (Switzerland)

Advanta Seeds (UPL) (India)

Nuziveedu Seeds (India)

Mahyco (India)

BASF (Germany)

Kaveri Seeds (India)

SL Agritech (Philippines)

Rasi Seeds (India)

Rallis (India)

JK Seeds (India)

Hefei Fengle (China)

LongPing (China)

Guard Agri (Pakistan)

National Seeds Corporation (India)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rice Seeds Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rice Seeds Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rice Seeds Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rice Seeds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rice Seeds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rice Seeds Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rice Seeds Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rice Seeds Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rice Seeds Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rice Seeds Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rice Seeds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rice Seeds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rice Seeds Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rice Seeds Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rice Seeds Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rice Seeds Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Rice Seeds Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Hybrid Varieties

4.1.3 Open-Pollinated Varieties

4.2 By Type – Global Rice Seeds Rev

