Global Edge Analytics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Edge Analytics market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Edge Analytics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
On-premise
Cloud
Segment by Application
BFSI
Retail
Healthcare
Transportation and Logistics
Government and Defense
Oil and Gas
Manufacturing
Energy
Others
By Company
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
SAS Institute
AGT International, Inc.
CGI Group Inc.
Foghorn Systems
General Electric
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Greenwave Systems
PTC Inc.
Apigee Corporation
Predixion Software
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Edge Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 On-premise
1.2.3 Cloud
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Edge Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 BFSI
1.3.3 Retail
1.3.4 Healthcare
1.3.5 Transportation and Logistics
1.3.6 Government and Defense
1.3.7 Oil and Gas
1.3.8 Manufacturing
1.3.9 Energy
1.3.10 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Edge Analytics Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Edge Analytics Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Edge Analytics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Edge Analytics Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Edge Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Edge Analytics Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Edge Analytics Industry Trends
2.3.2 Edge Analytics Market Drivers
2.3.3 Edge Analytics Market Challenges
2.3.4 Edge Analytics Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Edge Analytics Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Edge Analytics Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Edge Analytics Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Edg
