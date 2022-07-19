Nitrogen Fertilizers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nitrogen is an important nutrient for all crops in growth and development. Despite of abundance of nitrogen in the environment, only a few plants have the capability to absorb and use the same. Nitrogen provides better texture and color to plants and helps in faster growth which in turn increases the overall agricultural productivity. Nitrogenous fertilizers are inorganic in nature and are mostly used in the agriculture industry. It contains nitrous compounds such as ammonium sulfate, ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate and other compounds in small proportions. Fertility of soil determines the concentration of nitrogenous fertilizers which is calculated by soil tests depending on the type of crop.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nitrogen Fertilizers in global, including the following market information:

Global Nitrogen Fertilizers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-nitrogen-fertilizers-forecast-2022-2028-370

Global Nitrogen Fertilizers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Nitrogen Fertilizers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nitrogen Fertilizers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ammonia Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nitrogen Fertilizers include Achema, QAFCO, CF Industries, SABIC, Yangmei Chemical, Yara, Nutrien, Koch Fertilizer and EuroChem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nitrogen Fertilizers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nitrogen Fertilizers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nitrogen Fertilizers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ammonia

Granular Urea

Global Nitrogen Fertilizers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nitrogen Fertilizers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Soil

Foliar

Others

Global Nitrogen Fertilizers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nitrogen Fertilizers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nitrogen Fertilizers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nitrogen Fertilizers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nitrogen Fertilizers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Nitrogen Fertilizers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Achema

QAFCO

CF Industries

SABIC

Yangmei Chemical

Yara

Nutrien

Koch Fertilizer

EuroChem

Shanxi tianze coal-chemical

Rui Xing Group

China XLX Fertiliser

Shandong Lianmeng Chemical

Hualu-hengsheng

Dongguang Chemical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/agriculture/global-nitrogen-fertilizers-forecast-2022-2028-370

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nitrogen Fertilizers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nitrogen Fertilizers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nitrogen Fertilizers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nitrogen Fertilizers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nitrogen Fertilizers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nitrogen Fertilizers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nitrogen Fertilizers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nitrogen Fertilizers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nitrogen Fertilizers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nitrogen Fertilizers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nitrogen Fertilizers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nitrogen Fertilizers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nitrogen Fertilizers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitrogen Fertilizers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nitrogen Fertilizers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitrogen Fertilizers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/agriculture/global-nitrogen-fertilizers-forecast-2022-2028-370

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

2022-2027 Global and Regional Nitrogen Fertilizers Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Global Nitrogen Fertilizers Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Nitrogen Fertilizers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Nitrogen Fertilizers Market Research Report 2021

