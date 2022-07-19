Cattle Feed and Feed additives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cattle feed and feed additives are used for improving the quality of feed to enhance yield and overall cattle?s health. Cattle feed are gaining popularities mainly due to the enhance performance and increasing application such as growth promoter, prevention and cure of diseases and for improving feed digestibility in cattle.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cattle Feed and Feed additives in global, including the following market information:

Global Cattle Feed and Feed additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cattle Feed and Feed additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Cattle Feed and Feed additives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cattle Feed and Feed additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Antibiotics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cattle Feed and Feed additives include Kent Corporation Godrej, Land O?Lakes, V.H., Archer Daniels Midland, BASF, Cargill, CHR, Hansen Holdings and Evonik Industries and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cattle Feed and Feed additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cattle Feed and Feed additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cattle Feed and Feed additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Antioxidants

Amino Acid

Feed Enzymes

Feed Acidifier

Others

Global Cattle Feed and Feed additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cattle Feed and Feed additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mature Ruminants

Young Ruminants

Others

Global Cattle Feed and Feed additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cattle Feed and Feed additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cattle Feed and Feed additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cattle Feed and Feed additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cattle Feed and Feed additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Cattle Feed and Feed additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kent Corporation Godrej

Land O?Lakes

V.H.

Archer Daniels Midland

BASF

Cargill

CHR

Hansen Holdings

Evonik Industries

Royal DSM

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cattle Feed and Feed additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cattle Feed and Feed additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cattle Feed and Feed additives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cattle Feed and Feed additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cattle Feed and Feed additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cattle Feed and Feed additives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cattle Feed and Feed additives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cattle Feed and Feed additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cattle Feed and Feed additives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cattle Feed and Feed additives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cattle Feed and Feed additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cattle Feed and Feed additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cattle Feed and Feed additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cattle Feed and Feed additives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cattle Feed and Feed additives Compani

