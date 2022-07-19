Global Rotary Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Rotary Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rotary Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Quadrotor
Multi-rotor
Segment by Application
Industry
Agricultural
Others
By Company
DJI
GDU
PowerVision
XAG
ChinaRSGeoinformaticsCo.,Ltd
EHANG
Parrot
AscTec(Intel)
Microdrones
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rotary Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Rotary Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Quadrotor
1.2.3 Multi-rotor
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rotary Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industry
1.3.3 Agricultural
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Rotary Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Rotary Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rotary Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Rotary Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Rotary Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Rotary Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Rotary Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Rotary Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Rotary Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Rotar
Rotary Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
