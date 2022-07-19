Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pesticides are chemicals used to eliminate or control a variety of pests related to agriculture that can damage crops and livestock and reduce farm productivity. Agricultural chemicals are chemical agents such as pesticides, fungicides, herbicides and insecticides that are used to control crop-harming organisms (e.g., fungi, nematodes, mites, insects and rodents) or viruses.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals in global, including the following market information:

Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Herbicides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals include Bayer, Syngenta, BASF, DowDupont and Chemchina, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Others

Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agriculture

Forestry

Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bayer

Syngenta

BASF

DowDupont

Chemchina

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Product Type

3.8 T

