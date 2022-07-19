Agricultural Mapping Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Agricultural mapping services include analysis and various diagnostic tools that are used for agricultural and livestock applications. Agricultural mapping services provide a varied amount of data, such as crop mapping, yield estimation, soil, irrigation amendment analysis, erosion identification & remediation, detailed vegetation cover & monitoring, developing crop models, damage, and land degradation assessment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Agricultural Mapping Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Agricultural Mapping Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Agricultural Mapping Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Irrigation Monitoring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Agricultural Mapping Services include SoilOptix, TARANIS, Airbus, The Sanborn Map Company, GPS-it, Excel Geomatics, TerrAvion, UIZ Umwelt und Informationstechnologie Zentrum and Pix4D SA and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Agricultural Mapping Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Agricultural Mapping Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Agricultural Mapping Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Irrigation Monitoring

Soil and Crop Analysis

Livestock Monitoring

Other

Global Agricultural Mapping Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Agricultural Mapping Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agricultural Company

Academic Institution

Household

Other

Global Agricultural Mapping Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Agricultural Mapping Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Agricultural Mapping Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Agricultural Mapping Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SoilOptix

TARANIS

Airbus

The Sanborn Map Company

GPS-it

Excel Geomatics

TerrAvion

UIZ Umwelt und Informationstechnologie Zentrum

Pix4D SA

Map of Ag

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Agricultural Mapping Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Agricultural Mapping Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Agricultural Mapping Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Agricultural Mapping Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Agricultural Mapping Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Agricultural Mapping Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Agricultural Mapping Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Agricultural Mapping Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Agricultural Mapping Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Agricultural Mapping Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural Mapping Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agricultural Mapping Services Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3

