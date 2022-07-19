Global Genetically Modified Crops Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Genetically Modified Crops market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Genetically Modified Crops market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Corn
Soybean
Sorghum
Cotton
Other
Segment by Application
Scientific Research
Agriculture Crops
By Company
Monsanto
Dupont Pioneer
Syngenta
Dow
Bayer
Long Ping High-Tech
Shandong Denghai Seeds
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Genetically Modified Crops Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Genetically Modified Crops Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Corn
1.2.3 Soybean
1.2.4 Sorghum
1.2.5 Cotton
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Genetically Modified Crops Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Scientific Research
1.3.3 Agriculture Crops
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Genetically Modified Crops Production
2.1 Global Genetically Modified Crops Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Genetically Modified Crops Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Genetically Modified Crops Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Genetically Modified Crops Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Genetically Modified Crops Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Genetically Modified Crops Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Genetically Modified Crops Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Genetically Modified Crops Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Genetically Modified Crops Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Genetically Modified Crops Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Geneticall
