Global Algaculture Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Algaculture market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Algaculture market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Eucheuma

 

Laminaria Japonica

 

Gracilaria

Porphyra

Undaria Pinnatifida

Others

Segment by Application

Animal & Aquaculture Feed

Biofuels & Bioenergy

Food

Chemicals

Others

By Company

Weihai Shidai Marine Biotechnology

Shandong Lidao Oceanic Technology

Fujian Lianjiang Tianyuan Aquatic

Xunshan Group

Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae

Fujian Yiyuan Sea Food Company

Fujian Huangqiwan Sea Food Biotechnology

Rongcheng Lidao Chenfenzhuang Hongqiang Kelp Factory

Rongcheng Lidao Chenfenzhuang Weijian Kelp Factory

Rongcheng Yandunjiao Aquatic Company

Shandong Gaolv Aquatic Company

Shandong Haizhibao Technology

Matsumaeya

Shemberg

Karagen Indonesia

MCPI

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Algaculture Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Algaculture Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Eucheuma
1.2.3 Laminaria Japonica
1.2.4 Gracilaria
1.2.5 Porphyra
1.2.6 Undaria Pinnatifida
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Algaculture Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Animal & Aquaculture Feed
1.3.3 Biofuels & Bioenergy
1.3.4 Food
1.3.5 Chemicals
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Algaculture Production
2.1 Global Algaculture Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Algaculture Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Algaculture Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Algaculture Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Algaculture Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Algaculture Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Algaculture Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Algaculture Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Algaculture Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Algaculture Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Algaculture Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Algaculture by Regio

 

