Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ametryn is a type of herbicide which is widely used to prevent the growth of unwanted grasses in pineapple, banana, and sugarcane.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) in global, including the following market information:
Global Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 97% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) include Weifang Rainbow, Advance Agro Chemicals, Shanghai Skyblue Chemical, King Quenson Industry Group, Shandong Binnong Technology, Zhejiang Province Changxing First Chemical and Zhejiang Zhongshan Chemical Industry Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity 97%
Other
Global Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Crops
Fruits
Other
Global Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Weifang Rainbow
Advance Agro Chemicals
Shanghai Skyblue Chemical
King Quenson Industry Group
Shandong Binnong Technology
Zhejiang Province Changxing First Chemical
Zhejiang Zhongshan Chemical Industry Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ametryn (CAS 834-12-8) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
