Global Biological Control Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Biological Control market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biological Control market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Predatory Mites
Insects
Nematodes
Other
Segment by Application
Vegetables
Turf and Gardening
Crop
Fruit
Other
By Company
BASF
InVivo
Dudutech
Koppert
Biobest Group
Arbico
Applied Bio-nomics
ENTOCARE
BioBee
Anatis Bioprotection
Rentokil
Beneficial insectary
F.A.R
Kenya Biologics Ltd.
Xilema
SDS Biotech
Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology
Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry
E-nema GmbH
Biohelp
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Biological Control Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Predatory Mites
1.2.3 Insects
1.2.4 Nematodes
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biological Control Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Vegetables
1.3.3 Turf and Gardening
1.3.4 Crop
1.3.5 Fruit
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Biological Control Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Biological Control Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Biological Control Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Biological Control Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Biological Control Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Biological Control Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Biological Control Industry Trends
2.3.2 Biological Control Market Drivers
2.3.3 Biological Control Market Challenges
2.3.4 Biological Control Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Biological Control Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Biological Control Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Biological Control Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Biological Control
