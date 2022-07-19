Uncategorized

Global Biological Control Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore3 hours ago
2 2 minutes read

Biological Control market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biological Control market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Predatory Mites

 

Insects

 

Nematodes

Other

Segment by Application

Vegetables

Turf and Gardening

Crop

Fruit

Other

By Company

BASF

InVivo

Dudutech

Koppert

Biobest Group

Arbico

Applied Bio-nomics

ENTOCARE

BioBee

Anatis Bioprotection

Rentokil

Beneficial insectary

F.A.R

Kenya Biologics Ltd.

Xilema

SDS Biotech

Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology

Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry

E-nema GmbH

Biohelp

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Biological Control Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Predatory Mites
1.2.3 Insects
1.2.4 Nematodes
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biological Control Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Vegetables
1.3.3 Turf and Gardening
1.3.4 Crop
1.3.5 Fruit
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Biological Control Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Biological Control Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Biological Control Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Biological Control Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Biological Control Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Biological Control Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Biological Control Industry Trends
2.3.2 Biological Control Market Drivers
2.3.3 Biological Control Market Challenges
2.3.4 Biological Control Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Biological Control Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Biological Control Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Biological Control Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Biological Control

 

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

2022-2027 Global and Regional Agricultural Biological Control Agents Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

2022-2027 Global and Regional Biological Control Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

2022-2027 Global and Regional Biological Pest Control Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Biological Control Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
 

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore3 hours ago
2 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Medical Disinfection and Sterilization Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2021-2028

December 13, 2021

2022-2027 Global and Regional OKR Software Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

June 14, 2022

Global eCOA, eSource and Clinical Trials Market Analysis 2021-2026: OpenClinica, CRF Health, ERT Clinical, Medidata Solutions, ArisGlobal, ICON plc, PAREXEL International Corporation, Medrio, Medable, Oracle, Medpace Holdings, Covance, Bio-Optronics, etc….

December 13, 2021

Tubular Fences Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

May 24, 2022
Back to top button