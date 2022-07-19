Goldfish Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Goldfish in Global, including the following market information:
Global Goldfish Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Goldfish market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Red Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Goldfish include Pool Fisheries, Blue Ridge Fish Hatchery, Arkansas Farm Bureau, Blackwater Creek Koi Farms, Hazorea Aquatics, Oasis Fish Farm, Aqua Leisure, Imperial Tropicals and Florida Tropical Fish Direct, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Goldfish companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Goldfish Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Goldfish Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Red
Black
White
Mixed Color
Others
Global Goldfish Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Goldfish Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aquarium
Supermarket
Others
Global Goldfish Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Goldfish Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Goldfish revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Goldfish revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pool Fisheries
Blue Ridge Fish Hatchery
Arkansas Farm Bureau
Blackwater Creek Koi Farms
Hazorea Aquatics
Oasis Fish Farm
Aqua Leisure
Imperial Tropicals
Florida Tropical Fish Direct
BioAquatix
Captive Bred
Shanghua Yichong
Shanghai Wanjin Ornamental Fish Farm
Guangzhou ZhengDa Aquaculture
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Goldfish Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Goldfish Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Goldfish Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Goldfish Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Goldfish Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Goldfish Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Goldfish Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Goldfish Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Goldfish Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Goldfish Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Goldfish Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Goldfish Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Goldfish Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Goldfish Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Red
4.1.3 Black
4.1.4 White
4.1.5 Mixed Color
4.1.6 Others
