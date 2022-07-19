Goldfish Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Goldfish in Global, including the following market information:

Global Goldfish Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Goldfish market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Red Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Goldfish include Pool Fisheries, Blue Ridge Fish Hatchery, Arkansas Farm Bureau, Blackwater Creek Koi Farms, Hazorea Aquatics, Oasis Fish Farm, Aqua Leisure, Imperial Tropicals and Florida Tropical Fish Direct, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Goldfish companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Goldfish Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Goldfish Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Red

Black

White

Mixed Color

Others

Global Goldfish Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Goldfish Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aquarium

Supermarket

Others

Global Goldfish Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Goldfish Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Goldfish revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Goldfish revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pool Fisheries

Blue Ridge Fish Hatchery

Arkansas Farm Bureau

Blackwater Creek Koi Farms

Hazorea Aquatics

Oasis Fish Farm

Aqua Leisure

Imperial Tropicals

Florida Tropical Fish Direct

BioAquatix

Captive Bred

Shanghua Yichong

Shanghai Wanjin Ornamental Fish Farm

Guangzhou ZhengDa Aquaculture

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Goldfish Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Goldfish Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Goldfish Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Goldfish Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Goldfish Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Goldfish Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Goldfish Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Goldfish Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Goldfish Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Goldfish Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Goldfish Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Goldfish Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Goldfish Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Goldfish Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Red

4.1.3 Black

4.1.4 White

4.1.5 Mixed Color

4.1.6 Others



