Rose Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rose in global, including the following market information:

Global Rose Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rose Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Rose companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rose market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Spray Roses Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rose include Rosa Plaza, Rose Story Farm, Parfum Flower Company, Van Lier Nurseries, Alexandra Farms, Esmeralda Farms, Jet Fresh Flower Growers, Soho Rose Farm and Subati Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rose Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Rose Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Spray Roses

Single Roses

Global Rose Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Rose Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Use

Household Use

Global Rose Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Rose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rose revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rose revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rose sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Rose sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rosa Plaza

Rose Story Farm

Parfum Flower Company

Van Lier Nurseries

Alexandra Farms

Esmeralda Farms

Jet Fresh Flower Growers

Soho Rose Farm

Subati Group

Rio Roses

Royal Flowers

Virgin Farms

Pajarosa Floral

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rose Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rose Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rose Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rose Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rose Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rose Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rose Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rose Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rose Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rose Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rose Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rose Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rose Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rose Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rose Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rose Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Rose Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Spray Roses

4.1.3 Single Roses

4.2 By Type – Global Rose Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Rose Revenue, 2017-2022

4.2.2 By Type – Global Rose Revenue, 2023-20

