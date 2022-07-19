Global LED Plant Grow Light Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
LED Plant Grow Light market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LED Plant Grow Light market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Low Power (Below 300W)
High Power (Above 300W)
Segment by Application
Commercial Greenhouses
Indoor Grow Facilities
Research Applications
By Company
Signify
General Electric
Osram
Everlight Electronics
Gavita
Hubbell Lighting
Kessil
Cree
Illumitex
Lumigrow
Fionia Lighting
Valoya
Heliospectra AB
Cidly
Ohmax Optoelectronic
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 LED Plant Grow Light Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global LED Plant Grow Light Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Low Power (Below 300W)
1.2.3 High Power (Above 300W)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global LED Plant Grow Light Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial Greenhouses
1.3.3 Indoor Grow Facilities
1.3.4 Research Applications
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global LED Plant Grow Light Production
2.1 Global LED Plant Grow Light Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global LED Plant Grow Light Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global LED Plant Grow Light Production by Region
2.3.1 Global LED Plant Grow Light Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global LED Plant Grow Light Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global LED Plant Grow Light Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global LED Plant Grow Light Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global LED Plant Grow Light Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global LED Plant Grow Light Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global LED Plant Grow Light Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global LED Plant Grow Light Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales LED
