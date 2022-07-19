Global Insects as Animal Feed Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Insects as Animal Feed market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Insects as Animal Feed market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Black Soldier Flies
Common Housefly Larvae
Silkworms
Yellow Mealworms
Others
Segment by Application
Poultry
Livestock
Fish
Others
By Company
AgriProtein
Ynsect
Enterra Feed
Entofood
Entomo Farms
InnovaFeed
Enviroflight
Hexafly
HiProMine
Proti-Farm
MealFood Europe
Protix
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Insects as Animal Feed Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Insects as Animal Feed Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Black Soldier Flies
1.2.3 Common Housefly Larvae
1.2.4 Silkworms
1.2.5 Yellow Mealworms
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Insects as Animal Feed Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Poultry
1.3.3 Livestock
1.3.4 Fish
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Insects as Animal Feed Production
2.1 Global Insects as Animal Feed Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Insects as Animal Feed Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Insects as Animal Feed Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Insects as Animal Feed Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Insects as Animal Feed Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Insects as Animal Feed Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Insects as Animal Feed Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Insects as Animal Feed Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Insects as Animal Feed Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Insects as Animal Feed Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global I
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Insects as Animal Feed Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global and Japan Insects as Animal Feed Market Insights, Forecast to 2027