Global Feeding Insects Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Feeding Insects market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Feeding Insects market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Black Soldier Flies
Common Housefly Larvae
Silkworms
Yellow Mealworms
Others
Segment by Application
Poultry
Livestock
Fish
Others
By Company
AgriProtein
Ynsect
Enterra Feed
Entofood
Entomo Farms
InnovaFeed
Enviroflight
Hexafly
HiProMine
Proti-Farm
MealFood Europe
Protix
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Feeding Insects Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Feeding Insects Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Black Soldier Flies
1.2.3 Common Housefly Larvae
1.2.4 Silkworms
1.2.5 Yellow Mealworms
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Feeding Insects Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Poultry
1.3.3 Livestock
1.3.4 Fish
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Feeding Insects Production
2.1 Global Feeding Insects Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Feeding Insects Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Feeding Insects Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Feeding Insects Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Feeding Insects Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Feeding Insects Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Feeding Insects Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Feeding Insects Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Feeding Insects Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Feeding Insects Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Feeding Insects Sales by Region (2017-2022)
