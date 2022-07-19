Global Automated Dairy Management Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automated Dairy Management Systems market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automated Dairy Management Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Milk management systems
Reproductive health management systems
Feeding/Nutrition management systems
Cattle management systems
Herd disease management systems
Segment by Application
Milk harvesting
Feeding
Breeding
Cow comfort and heat stress management
Calf management
Health management
Other
By Company
Delaval (Sweden)
GEA (Germany)
Afimilk (Israel)
BouMatic (US)
Fullwood (UK)
Dairy Master (Ireland)
Lely (Netherlands)
SCR (Israel)
Sum-It Computer Systems (UK)
VAS (US)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automated Dairy Management Systems Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automated Dairy Management Systems Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Milk management systems
1.2.3 Reproductive health management systems
1.2.4 Feeding/Nutrition management systems
1.2.5 Cattle management systems
1.2.6 Herd disease management systems
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automated Dairy Management Systems Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Milk harvesting
1.3.3 Feeding
1.3.4 Breeding
1.3.5 Cow comfort and heat stress management
1.3.6 Calf management
1.3.7 Health management
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automated Dairy Management Systems Production
2.1 Global Automated Dairy Management Systems Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automated Dairy Management Systems Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automated Dairy Management Systems Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automated Dairy Management Systems Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automated Dairy Management Systems Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Automated Dairy Management Systems Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and
