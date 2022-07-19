Global Ectoparasiticides Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Ectoparasiticides market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ectoparasiticides market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Permethrin

Sulfur

Lindane

Dicophane

Benzyl Benzoate

Ivermectin

Crotamiton

Others

Segment by Application

Dogs

Cats

Cattle

Pigs

Sheep and Goats

Poultry

Others

By Company

Bayer

MSD Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim

Ceva Sante Animale

Eli Lilly and Company

Zoetis, Inc.

Sanofi

Virbac

Vetoquinol S.A.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

Advance Properties OOD/Huvepharma

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ectoparasiticides Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Ectoparasiticides Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Permethrin

1.2.3 Sulfur

1.2.4 Lindane

1.2.5 Dicophane

1.2.6 Benzyl Benzoate

1.2.7 Ivermectin

1.2.8 Crotamiton

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ectoparasiticides Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Dogs

1.3.3 Cats

1.3.4 Cattle

1.3.5 Pigs

1.3.6 Sheep and Goats

1.3.7 Poultry

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Ectoparasiticides Production

2.1 Global Ectoparasiticides Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Ectoparasiticides Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Ectoparasiticides Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Ectoparasiticides Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Ectoparasiticides Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Ectoparasiticides Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Ectoparasiticides Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Ectoparasiticides Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Ectoparasiticides Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Ectoparasi

