Global Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Warehouse Management ML

 

Chatbots for Operational Procurement

 

Supplier Selection and Supplier Relationship Management (SRM)

Logistics&Transportation

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Retailing

Manufacturing

Others

By Company

IBM

Microsoft

Google

Amazon

Intel

Nvidia

Oracle

Samsung

Llamasoft

SAP SE

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Warehouse Management ML
1.2.3 Chatbots for Operational Procurement
1.2.4 Supplier Selection and Supplier Relationship Management (SRM)
1.2.5 Logistics&Transportation
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Agriculture
1.3.3 Retailing
1.3.4 Manufacturing
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Industry Trends
2.3.2 Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Market Drivers
2.3.3 Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Market Challenges
2.3.4 Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Market

 

