Global NFT Art Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
NFT Art market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global NFT Art market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Photos
Videos
Music
Paintings
Others
Segment by Application
Personal Use
Commercial Use
By Company
OpenSea
Rarible
SuperRare
Foundation
AtomicMarket
Myth Market
BakerySwap
KnownOrigin
Enjin Marketplace
Portion
Async Art
NFT ShowRoom
Axie Marketplace
Makers Place
Nifty Gateway
NFT Hunters
NFTCN
Mintable
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global NFT Art Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Photos
1.2.3 Videos
1.2.4 Music
1.2.5 Paintings
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global NFT Art Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Personal Use
1.3.3 Commercial Use
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global NFT Art Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 NFT Art Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 NFT Art Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 NFT Art Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 NFT Art Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 NFT Art Market Dynamics
2.3.1 NFT Art Industry Trends
2.3.2 NFT Art Market Drivers
2.3.3 NFT Art Market Challenges
2.3.4 NFT Art Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top NFT Art Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top NFT Art Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global NFT Art Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global NFT Art Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by NFT Art Revenue
3.4 Global NFT Art Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global NFT Art Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and
