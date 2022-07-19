Uncategorized

Global Animal Performance Enhancers Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Animal Performance Enhancers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Animal Performance Enhancers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Antibiotic

 

Hormonal

 

Beta-Agonist

Feed Enzymes

Probiotics and Prebiotics

Organic Acid

Phytogenic

Others

Segment by Application

Poultry

Porcine

Livestock

Equine

Aquaculture

Others

By Company

Cargill (US)

DSM (Netherlands)

Zoetis (US)

AB Vista (UK)

Alltech (US)

Elanco Animal Health (US)

Bayer Animal Health (Germany)

BIOMIN Holding GmbH (Austria)

Boehringer Inghelheim (Germany)

Bupo Animal Health (South Africa)

Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark)

DuPont Nutrition & Health (US)

Merck Animal Health (US)

Novus International (US)

Vetoquinol (France)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Animal Performance Enhancers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Animal Performance Enhancers Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Antibiotic
1.2.3 Hormonal
1.2.4 Beta-Agonist
1.2.5 Feed Enzymes
1.2.6 Probiotics and Prebiotics
1.2.7 Organic Acid
1.2.8 Phytogenic
1.2.9 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Animal Performance Enhancers Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Poultry
1.3.3 Porcine
1.3.4 Livestock
1.3.5 Equine
1.3.6 Aquaculture
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Animal Performance Enhancers Production
2.1 Global Animal Performance Enhancers Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Animal Performance Enhancers Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Animal Performance Enhancers Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Animal Performance Enhancers Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Animal Performance Enhancers Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Animal Performance Enhancers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Animal Performance Enhancers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Animal Performance Enhancers Reve

 

