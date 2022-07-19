Global Dried Flowers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Dried Flowers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dried Flowers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Air-Drying Flowers

Press-Drying Flowers

Embedded-Drying Flowers

Oven-Drying Flowers

Glycerine-Drying Flowers

Freeze-Drying Flowers

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Medical Industry

Decoration

Sachets

Bathing and Other Body Care

Other Applications

By Company

Koos Lamboo Dried & Deco

Broome Beck Flower Farm

Winter Flora

Tweefontein Herb Farm

Quanzhou Yilida Dried Flowers Co., Ltd.

Cherry Valley Organic

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dried Flowers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Dried Flowers Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Dried Flowers Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Dried Flowers Production

2.1 Global Dried Flowers Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Dried Flowers Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Dried Flowers Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Dried Flowers Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Dried Flowers Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Dried Flowers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Dried Flowers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Dried Flowers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Dried Flowers Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Dried Flowers

