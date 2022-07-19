Uncategorized

Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

10-25 mm Type

 

Below 10 mm Type

 

Above 25 mm Type

Segment by Application

Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Others

By Company

Ten Cate

Shaw Sports Turf

FieldTurf(Tarkett)

CoCreation Grass

Polytan GmbH

Domo Sports Grass

ACT Global Sports

SIS Pitches

Limonta Sport

Edel Grass B.V.

Unisport-Saltex Oy

GreenVision / Mattex

Mondo S.p.A.

Juta

Condor Grass

Nurteks

Taishan

Victoria PLC

ForestGrass

Forbex

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 10-25 mm Type
1.2.3 Below 10 mm Type
1.2.4 Above 25 mm Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Contact Sports
1.3.3 Leisure
1.3.4 Landscaping
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Production
2.1 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic Turf Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Artificial Grass and Synthetic T

 

